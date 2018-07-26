FOOD & DRINK

Taste The Town: inside Oakland's newest restaurants

Smokey mac and cheese. | Photo: Creole Creed/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the latest restaurants to open around Oakland?

From Southern food to a new taco truck and a burger pop-up, read on for the newest hot spots.

Lovely's



Spicy chicken sandwich. | Photo: Andrew C./Yelp

Lovely's, which offers burgers and more, made its debut at 3758 Piedmont Ave.

The new eatery, which you'll find inside The Lodge, currently shares the kitchen with Abur-ya Japanese Fried Chicken, the downtown punk-rock fusion eatery.

Stop in between Saturday through Monday to chow down on a cheeseburger, a fried chicken sandwich, a chili cheeseburger, or a veggie option. Make it a full meal with the addition of chili cheese fries ($8), fried mushrooms ($7), hush puppies ($6) and regular hand cut fries ($5).

Creole Creed



Photo: Creole Creed/Yelp

Stroll past 2216 Broadway and you'll find Creole Creed, a new Creole and vegan spot, offering seafood and more.

According to the website, "Creole culture, which is is defined by its mixture of African, European and Indigenous influences, is centered around food, creativity, and faith."

You can find the new family-owned restaurant inside Plum Cocktail Bar in the Uptown District. Founders include grandmother Theresa Sonnier, meme Joyce Sonnier, daughter Queen Shabazz and mother Tekia Anderson.

On the menu, you'll find finger foods like salmon croquettes and Creed fried chicken, a baked smokey mac and cheese, shrimp/crawfish etouffee, Meme's rice and Grandma's smothered cabbage. (Explore the full menu here.)

Tacos El Novillo



Burrito de lengua w/ sour cream and cheese. | Photo: Linda P./Yelp

Stop by 4339 International Blvd.to visit Tacos El Novillo, a new spot serving tacos, burritos and more.

You can find the taco truck posted up in the parking lot of Los Mexicanos Market, located on the corner of High Street and International Boulevard. It's from the same group behind the El Novillo Taco Truck, which once used to operate out of Guadalajara Restaurant's parking lot.

You'll find tacos with protein options like, chicken, chicharrones and grilled meat, along with burrito options, such as the burrito with lengua, sour cream and cheese.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Mountain Mike's Pizza fires up in Montclair Village
SF Eats: Luke's Lobster to make West Coast debut in SF, Marlowe's Cow Hollow expansion, more
Oakland Eats: Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe shutters, Farmhouse Kitchen opens, more
Obu Ramen House debuts in North Valley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street
JR Todd talks tearing up the track at NHRA Sonoma Nationals
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 60 percent contained
Bay Area staffing agency says more workers 'ghosting' job interviews
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Hot and Cold: Bay Area microclimates on full display
Consumer Catch-up: rescan your antenna, American allowing carry-ons
Show More
New Thai cave rescue details: 'We didn't think any would survive'
Thousands gather in San Jose for cannabis business summit
Golden Gate Bridge lanes reopened after rollover accident
Ferguson Fire continues to grow, Yosemite evacuated
Anne Hathaway shares post about Nia Wilson's murder
More News