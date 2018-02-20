FOOD & DRINK

'Tawara Sake Dining' Opens In The Mission

Maguro tartare with quail egg, apple, spicy miso sauce and cucumber. | Photo: Tawara Sake Dining/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Japanese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tawara Sake Dining, the new arrival is located at 2193 Mission St. (between Sycamore St & 18th St) in the Mission .

As we reported in January, this newcomer takes over the space formerly occupied by vegan and pescatarian eatery Urban Fish, which closed last year. The restaurant comes from the same folks behind the Mission's Blowfish Sushi (2170 Bryant St.) and SoMa's Iza Ramen (1155 Folsom St.).

The menu offers dishes like roasted king oyster mushrooms with panko and parmesan cheese; takoyaki octopus balls with green onions, and grilled beef tongue with sake and rice vinegar.


There's an extensive sake list on offer, too, with selections such as Inemankai from Kyoto, Fukuju from Hyogo, and a sparkling nigori from Yamaguchi. (Take a look at the full dinner menu here and the sake list here.)

Tawara Sake Dining has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Wen L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said it was "a cozy little restaurant with friendly and knowledgeable servers. You can tell they put a lot of thought into pairing their dishes with their sake. Everyone was impressed with the scallops."

And Shunojo I. said: "As I'm Japanese, this is great IZAKAYA kind of Japanese restaurant. It's not really Japanese. Please try Sashimi (fresh seafood) here. You will be surprised cuz they aged fish."

Tawara Sake Dining is open Monday-Saturday from 5:30pm-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News