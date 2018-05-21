FOOD & DRINK

Tea Village brings bubble teas and more to Downtown

Photo: Tea Village/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a sweet treat that's also easy on the eyes?

Tea Village, a new spot serving bubble tea, cremas and sparkling drinks, is now open at 231 E. Santa Clara St.

Customers select a beverage, then indicate their preferred level of sweetness. Menu offerings include a diverse range of flavors and textures, including rose tea crema, Sakura strawberry green tea and peach sparkling tea.

So far, Tea Village has earned five stars out of six Yelp reviews.

"The tea is really fresh and favorable," wrote Yelper Allen C. "My girlfriend had a rosella sparking drink and she loved it. Glad to have a different yet good tea shop in San Jose."

Quan L. added, "Love their fresh milk boba tea. The tea texture is silky and the milk and tea are very well balanced."

Tea Village is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News