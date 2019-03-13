The ranks of Oakland's urban wine tasting rooms are growing with the arrival of Prima Materia Wine. Located at 482 49th St. in Temescal, the newcomer specializes in small-batch wines, with grapes grown at its Lake County vineyards.
The venture comes from winemaker and chef Piettro Buttitta, who also plans to incorporate a "rotating small plate" to pair with the wines, according to Eater SF. As things progress, guests can expect monthly multi-course dinners, as well.
At the tasting room, located in the former Pain Shop bakery space, customers can taste all nine of the winery's vintages for $15 (waived with the purchase of a bottle), or enjoy a specific wine by the bottle or glass. Varietals include chardonnay and rose, as well as more esoteric Italian grapes like aglianico and negroamaro.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Prima Materia is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Natalie R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 10, wrote, "The tasting is a great deal and the wine is delicious! The atmosphere is unpretentious, welcoming, and relaxed. "
Yelper Lester N. added, "Really nice bar and tasting room with a relaxed neighborhood vibe. The wines are from the estate vineyard in Lake County, Mendocino (I think some fruit is also from Yolo County)."
Prima Materia Wine is open from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 1-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Temescal gets a new wine tasting room: Prima Materia Wine
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News