Temescal's 5 most popular restaurants

Whether you already have a favorite spot, or are just curious about exploring the neighborhood, we've crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
1. Bakesale Betty
Photo: chryl l./Yelp
Topping the list is bakery and traditional American spot Bakesale Betty, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 5098 Telegraph Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 3,934 reviews on Yelp.
Run by chef Alison Barakat and her husband Michael Camp, the restaurant specializes in fried chicken sandwiches with slaw served on Acme torpedo rolls. The dish is inspired by the buttermilk chicken sandwiches at Chez Panisse Cafe, where Barakat previously worked, according to SF Gate.
2. Cholita Linda
Photo: jason l./Yelp
Next up is Latin American spot Cholita Linda, which offers sandwiches and tacos at 4923 Telegraph Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,095 Yelp reviews, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The restaurant started out in 2008 serving different festivals and local farmers markets, and once operated a food truck at Off The Grid in San Francisco. Keep an eye out for fried plantains, tacos, hot sandwiches and more.
3. Burma Superstar
Photo: Kevin L./Yelp
Burmese spot Burma Superstar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4721 Telegraph Ave., four stars out of 2,042 reviews.
This organization owns another location of the same name in Alameda, as well as Burma Love in San Francisco -- and has plans to open two more Bay Area locations in the near future. The menu includes a number of vegetarian dishes, Burmese-style chicken and more.
4. Pizzaiolo
Photo: david l./Yelp
Pizzaiolo, a mostly Italian spot serving breakfast, brunch, and dinner is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,412 Yelp reviews, located at 5008 Telegraph Ave.
For breakfast, look for menu items like house-made frittatas and breakfast sandwiches with poached eggs and and chili butter. The dinner menu offers a wide selection of pizzas, along with a robust wine list.
5. AZIT
Photo: Ethan C./Yelp
Korean fusion restaurant AZIT has earned 4.5 stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp and is located at 4390 Telegraph Ave.
"Awesome place, Yelper Zaya C. noted. "Nice interior. Try the boneless chicken with rice cakes. Yummy in your tummy. Also, the kimchi fried rice with cheese is on another level. Highly recommended."