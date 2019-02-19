The 4 best spots to score desserts in Mountain View

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Mountain View, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Chilly & Munch
Topping the list is Chilly & Munch. Located at 2101 Showers Drive in the Greater San Antonio neighborhood, the spot to score desserts, shaved ice and bubble tea is the highest rated dessert spot in Mountain View, boasting 4.5 stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp.
This sweet spot bills itself as a neighborhood dessert cafe that specializes in "unique artisan handcrafted cakes," according to its website. The shop features an assortment of Japanese- and Chinese-style treats, like crepe cakes, matcha cheesecakes, cupcakes, macaroons and more. Shaved ice is on offer, as well. (Check out the full lineup here.)
2. Alexander's Patisserie
Next up is Downtown Mountain View's Alexander's Patisserie, situated at 209 Castro St. With four stars out of 845 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, patisserie and cake shop has proven to be a local favorite.
This dessert spot comes from the Alexander's Group of restaurants, which includes Alexander's Steakhouse and The Sea, among other eateries.
On the menu, expect to see an extensive selection of French-inspired pastries and sweets, like an assortment of Viennoiserie, bread pudding, macaroons, chocolates, tarts and more. The business makes custom cakes for weddings and other special occasions, too. (Check out the full selection of sweets here.)
3. Maison Alyzee
Also in Downtown Mountain View, check out Maison Alyzee, which has earned four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Parisian-style bakery and cafe at 212 Castro St.
Come here for an assortment of sweet French standbys, like lemon and chocolate tarts, Mille Feuille (puff pastries with French butter and vanilla cream), framboisier cake (combining raspberry, vanilla cream and almond paste), macaroons and more. (Check out the menu here.)
4. The Tea Zone & Fruit Bar
And then there's The Tea Zone & Fruit Bar, a local favorite with four stars out of 152 reviews. Stop by 805 E. El Camino Real, Suite F, to hit up the dessertery and cafe next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
On the menu, look for Japanese taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes), waffles sweetened with South East Asia's aromatic pandan leaves, ice cream and macaroons, customizable boba and fruit tea drinks, and more.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.