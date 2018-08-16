FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best bakeries in Vallejo, ranked

Hummingbird Bakery & Dessert Bar. | Photo: Jessica G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Starbread Bakery



Photo: Cecilia M./Yelp

Topping the list is Starbread Bakery. Located at 3718 Sonoma Blvd., the Filipino spot is the highest rated bakery in Vallejo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp. Customers can't get enough of its signature senorita bread -- a soft, light roll with an inner coating of butter and sugar.

Starbread also offers pastries like filled and sugar-rolled doughnuts, pineapple and cream cheese strudels, and cinnamon rolls.

2. La Michoacana



Photo: Maritess P./Yelp
La Michoacana, located at 504 Broadway St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the bakery, which also offers frozen treats like ice cream and Mexican fruit popsicles, 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews.

Reviewers love its reasonable prices, the tres leches cakes and the strawberries and cream paleta, although it can sometimes be difficult to find parking.

3. Tony's Cakes



Photo: Tony's Cakes/Yelp

Tony's Cakes, a bakery and patisserie that specializes in custom cakes, is another much-loved go-to, with an impressive five stars out of 42 Yelp reviews.

Yelpers praise the bakery for excellent service and artistic flair by the owner-operator, Tony. He provides cake tastings for people considering ordering a custom cake for a special occasion like a wedding. Head over to 1833 Springs Road, Suite A to see for yourself.

4. Hummingbird Bakery & Dessert Bar



Photo: Susan c./Yelp

Over at 2037 Springs Road, check out Hummingbird Bakery & Dessert Bar, which has earned four stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp. It specializes in cupcakes and full cakes for special events, but also offers other desserts, like pies, trifle, banana pudding and eclairs.

5. Bulacan Bakery



Photo: Ann S./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Bulacan Bakery, a local Filipino favorite with four stars out of 51 reviews. Yelpers love its classic baked goods like chicken empanadas and turon (deep-fried bananas in lumpia wrappers). Stop by 2143 Springs Road, Suite 24B to hit up the bakery next time the urge strikes.
