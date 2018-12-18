The 5 best Ethiopian spots in Oakland, ranked | Hoodline

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sources of tibs (sauteed meat and vegetables), injera (teff flour sourdough flatbread) and more around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Enssaro Ethiopian Restaurant
Photo: Taniesha L./Yelp
Topping the list is Enssaro Ethiopian Restaurant. Located at 357A Grand Ave. (between Ellita Avenue and Perkins Street) in Adams Point, it is the most popular Ethiopian restaurant in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 1,264 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers recommend its platter of ye doro tibs: cubed chicken sauteed with hot peppers, onions, garlic and Ethiopian spices and clarified butter, and served with greens, salad and injera. The restaurant offers both takeout and delivery, and you can view the menu here or order online through the Caviar service.
2. Cafe Colucci
Photo: Addy M./Yelp
Next up is Fairview Park's Cafe Colucci, situated at 6427 Telegraph Ave. (between Alcatraz Avenue and 65th Street). With four stars out of 998 reviews on Yelp, the cafe has proven to be a local favorite.
Although reviewers warn that it's slightly pricier than other options, most declare Cafe Colucci worth it for great takes on plant-based fare like the veggie combo, mushroom tibs and messer wot (spiced lentils). Additionally, its injera can be ordered in gluten-free form. View the menu and order online here.
3. Cafe Romanat
Photo: Art S./Yelp
Cafe Romanat, located at 462 Santa Clara Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 298 reviews for its great service, generous portions and tasty takes on kitfo (minced beef with chili powder) and classic veggie and meat combo platters with injera.
You can check out the full menu here, and order online for pickup through the Eat24 website, or place a delivery order with Caviar.
4. Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
Photo: Shayla B./Yelp
Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant, which sets itself apart with seafood choices and and honey wine, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 181 Yelp reviews.
You'll find a tilapia-based fish goulash, shrimp tibs and salmon with cardamom and jalapenos on the menu. Or just head over to 6430 Telegraph Ave. (between Alcatraz Avenue and 65th Street) to see for yourself.
5. Addis Ethiopian Restaurant
Photo: Danielle G./Yelp
Over in Rockridge, check out Addis Ethiopian Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 525 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 6100 Telegraph Ave. (between 61st and 62nd streets).
Yelpers recommend checking out the cooked kitfo with cheese and the Addis Combo, a meat and veggie platter meant for two to four diners. You can find the full menu here.