The 5 best spots for vegetarian food in San Francisco

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sources of vegetarian fare around the city, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to go green.
1. Greens Restaurant
Photo: Brian D./Yelp
Topping the list is the iconic Greens Restaurant. Located at Fort Mason, Building A, in the Marina, the 35-year veteran of the local food movement is also the most popular all-vegetarian place in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 1,913 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers praise the popular mesquite-grilled brochettes (skewers of mushrooms, potatoes, peppers, corn, squash and red onions) and the Pinnacles Scramble: scrambled eggs with potatoes, poblano and chipotle chilies, served on corn tortillas with black bean chili and creme fraiche. You can see the full menu here.
2. Udupi Palace
Photo: Kris H./Yelp
The Mission's Udupi Palace, located at 1007 Valencia St. (between 21st and Hill streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the all-vegetarian, vegan-friendly Indian spot four stars out of 1,264 reviews.
Dosas, thin South Indian pancakes, are the focus here, and reviewers praise the spiced potato-filled masala dosa, served with coconut, tomato and ginger chutney, and sambar. The restaurant provides both takeout and delivery, and you can check out the full menu and order online through its Yelp page.
3. Cha-Ya
Photo: Marissa R./Yelp
Cha-Ya, a Japanese vegetarian-vegan joint in the Mission, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,127 Yelp reviews. With a focus on soup and rice bowls, it's less pricey than its equally popular Mission district neighbor, upscale vegan sushi spot Shizen.
Customers praise the reasonable prices and portion sizes here, especially for the lunch specials like the Cha-Ya Nabe, a vegan version of sukiyaki full of fresh veggies. Head over to 762 Valencia St. (between 19th and 18th streets) to see for yourself, but be aware: the spot is cash-only.
4. Ananda Fuara
Photo: Mona W./Yelp
Over in Civic Center, check out Ananda Fuara, which has earned four stars out of 1,012 reviews on Yelp for its "neatloaf" veggie meatloaf and brunch items, like the wild mushroom Benedict, topped with truffle oil and Hollandaise.
You can find the all-vegetarian, mostly-vegan fusion restaurant at 1298 Market St. Potential customers should be aware that the spot is usually closed for the entire last week of April and second week of August in honor of spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy.
5. Massawa Restaurant
Photo: Magda G./Yelp
Finally, there's Massawa, a North Beach Ethiopian favorite with 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews. Stop by 532 Green St. (between Jasper and Bannam places) to hit it up next time you're in the mood for its veggie combination platter, with meatless alicha, okra and zucchini as well as injera flatbread.