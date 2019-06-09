Ice-cold Frosé is the hottest drink of the summer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some say "Rosé all day," but at The Dorian it's about Frosé all day! Located on Chestnut Street in San Francisco's Marina District, The Dorian is a local hot spot for hearty comfort food and free-spirited cocktails. It's also home to a trendy frosted treat called, Frosé.Known as an "adult slushie," this popular drink is packed with the flavor of rosé wine and topped with Nerds candy. With a light, sweet and refreshing taste, this is the perfect drink to sip on a hot summer day or night. In this segment, Spencer tries Frosé for the first time and his colleague, Victoria, introduces him to a couple of his biggest fans!Address:The Dorian2001 Chestnut StSan Francisco, CA 94123