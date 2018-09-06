The Food Foundry brings buckets of kalbi to Oakland

Looking to chow down on some Korean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called The Food Foundry, the new arrival is located at 2818 MacArthur Boulevard in East Peralta.
Meat-lovers can chow down on buckets of kalbi, fried chicken and "Mama's ribs," which all come in 6-piece, 12-piece and 18-piece sizes. Side dishes include jasmine rice, french fries, dumplings, seasoned butter corn, homemade japchae (vegetarian Korean glass noodles), homemade potato salad and more.
Wash it all down with Foundry fresca (homemade organic strawberry lemonade) or an array of soft drinks. (Find the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, The Food Foundry has been warmly received by patrons.
Alexa W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 24, wrote, "Such great, positive energy! Really sweet owners. Fact is, they gave the space a lot of thought, did a huge amount of research and so far, I think they did it right! Food was absolutely fantastic. I had the kalbi combo (with yummy dumplings) and a strawberry lemonade. It was actually enough for two meals."
And Dave T. wrote, "Chicken bucket meal was super solid! Six pieces of chicken, fries, corn and rice all for under 20 bucks was a steal. They keep strict rules about how much time all the meats have to be marinaded or brined. That speaks tons to the passion for great food and character of the owners not to cut corners."
Head on over to check it out: The Food Foundry is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
