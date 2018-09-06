FOOD & DRINK

The Food Foundry brings buckets of kalbi to Oakland

Photo: Linda J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Korean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called The Food Foundry, the new arrival is located at 2818 MacArthur Boulevard in East Peralta.

Meat-lovers can chow down on buckets of kalbi, fried chicken and "Mama's ribs," which all come in 6-piece, 12-piece and 18-piece sizes. Side dishes include jasmine rice, french fries, dumplings, seasoned butter corn, homemade japchae (vegetarian Korean glass noodles), homemade potato salad and more.

Wash it all down with Foundry fresca (homemade organic strawberry lemonade) or an array of soft drinks. (Find the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, The Food Foundry has been warmly received by patrons.

Alexa W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 24, wrote, "Such great, positive energy! Really sweet owners. Fact is, they gave the space a lot of thought, did a huge amount of research and so far, I think they did it right! Food was absolutely fantastic. I had the kalbi combo (with yummy dumplings) and a strawberry lemonade. It was actually enough for two meals."

And Dave T. wrote, "Chicken bucket meal was super solid! Six pieces of chicken, fries, corn and rice all for under 20 bucks was a steal. They keep strict rules about how much time all the meats have to be marinaded or brined. That speaks tons to the passion for great food and character of the owners not to cut corners."

Head on over to check it out: The Food Foundry is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Fast-casual seafood spot California Fish Grill comes to Walnut Creek
Bottoms up: New beer bar Rotator Taproom now open in Walnut Creek
Craving Italian? Check out these 3 new San Francisco spots
Palm Açai Café opens its doors in Berkeley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
A look at 'Smokey and the Bandit' & other Burt Reynolds movies
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars for abusive behavior
Man falls to his death in Yosemite National Park
Search begins for new president of South Bay Catholic school
Report: Mollie Tibbetts suspect used alias 'John Budd'
New 270 degree movie experience comes to the Bay Area
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Show More
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Bay Area enters minor drought stage, may get worse
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
More News