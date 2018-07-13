FOOD & DRINK

The Hunter brings libations, live music to Alameda

By Hoodline
A new pub has debuted in the neighborhood. Called The Hunter, the fresh addition is located at 1403 Webster St. in Alameda's West End.

Visitors can expect music from old school DJs Eddie Sargent and Gavin Hardkiss, and a cocktail menu that features the eponymous Hunter, made with St. George dry rye reposado gin, carpano anitca and bruto.

Other house specialities include the French 75, made with St. George, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and prosecco; and the Mescal Mule, which contains union mezcal, ginger beer, lime juice, passion fruit puree, agave nectar and cucumber.

With a four-star rating out of four Yelp reviews so far, the new arrival is earning solid feedback.

Cheryl J., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 30, wrote, "The atmosphere feels just like SF: Mason jars, citrus fruit peels, electronic retro style lounge music, etc."

"Aside from having a comfortable, cool vibe they are also dog-friendly which is a huge plus for us," added Christina D. "We needed something with this vibe."

The Hunter is open from 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and noon-1 a.m. on Sunday.
