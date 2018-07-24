The lunch aquatic: San Francisco's top 5 seafood spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret, tangy sauce to produce a ranked list.
1. Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood
Oysters & clams on half shells. | Photo: Daniel C./Yelp
Topping the list is Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood. Located at 552 Green St. (between Columbus Avenue and Stockton Street) in North Beach, the spot, which offers Italian food, seafood and more, is the most popular seafood restaurant in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,121 reviews on Yelp.
The Azzolino family bought the restaurant from previous owner Gigi Fiorucci in 2014 and has been churning out favorites like crab cioppino since then. According to its website, the family's goal for the restaurant is "to create a place where friends, neighbors and worldwide visitors can congregate to indulge in the freshest seafood, good wine, and laughter."
Menu offerings include oysters, Boston clam chowder, linguine with seafood, octopus salad and calamari. (See the full menu here.)
2. The Codmother Fish And Chips
Fsh and chips with tartar sauce. | Photo: Kithumini J./Yelp
Next up is Fisherman's Wharf's The Codmother Fish and Chips, situated at 496 Beach St. (between Jones and Taylor streets). With 4.5 stars out of 2,624 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite.
If you happen to be in the neighborhood, head over to sample a menu featuring a range of options, from the fish and chips combo ($11.99) and shrimp tacos ($7.99) to shrimp and chips ($12.99), fish tacos ($6.99) and others.
Additionally, you'll find six variations of french fries, like crazy fries with garlic and Baja sauce, and the real stink with garlic and parmesan. (Explore the full menu here.)
3. Liholiho Yacht Club
Tuna poke with on nori chips. | Photo: Liholiho yacht club/Yelp
Lower Nob Hill's Liholiho Yacht Club, located at 871 Sutter St. (between Jones and Leavenworth streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 1,811 reviews.
You'll find the restaurant on the top floor when you walk in, along with Louie's Gen-Gen Room, the eatery's basement pub.
According to its website, the restaurant's name is derived from the name of the pop-up parties that the Kealoha uncles threw in the early 1980's back in Hawaii. After some time, the uncles realized they needed to come up with an actual title for these events, so they decided to name them after the street they lived on, Liholiho Street.
Seafood offerings include fried oyster with beef carpaccio, Thousand Island dressing and butter lettuce; roasted halibut tail with romano beans, smoked walnuts, sungolds, garlic chives and dijon butter; and manila clams with coconut curry, eight ball squash, carrots, fresh turmeric and naan. (Learn more about the menus here.)
4. Fog Harbor Fish House
Photo: Fog harbor fish house/Yelp
Over in Fisherman's Wharf, check out Fog Harbor Fish House, which has earned four stars out of 4,351 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, which offers seafood and more, at Pier 39, Suite A-202.
According to its website, the restaurant was "created by the family who developed PIER 39, and our history spans over three decades and includes three generations."
The expansive menu has something for everybody, from the starters, salads and soups to the fresh fish, pastas and more. House specialties include a whole Dungeness crab for $45, a shellfish platter for one for $39, cioppino for $34, and a garlic roasted Dungeness crab for $45.
If there's room for dessert, check out the tiramisu, which is dipped in a special mixture of liqueurs and fine espresso, then layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with chocolate; or the apple crisp a la mode with Granny Smith apples, walnuts, and a butter crumb topping, served warm with vanilla ice cream. (Check out the full menu here.)
5. Anchor Oyster Bar
Smaller cioppino. | Photo: Kristina D./Yelp
Finally, there's Anchor Oyster Bar, a Castro favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,354 reviews. Stop by 579 Castro St. (between 19th and 18th streets) to hit up the spot to score seafood and more next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
This Castro staple, which has had the same owner since 1977, "has been serving fresh sustainably caught fish, shellfish, crab, and delicious simply prepared seafood dishes for over 30 years."
An Anchor special with 12 oysters, eight steamed clams and four chilled prawns will cost you $25.95 for a half order and $48.95 for a full order. You'll also find shellfish, clam chowder soup, appetizers, salads and a few entrees, such as wild prawns from Mexico for $28.95 and crab cakes for $27.95.