SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Host your next event at a destination that dazzles your guests. Located just above Saratoga Village, The Mountain Winery is a short drive from a number of cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, Palo Alto, and more. Known for being minutes away, but worlds apart, Mountain Winery feels like you're visiting a lavish location without having to endure a significant amount of travel. With an array of personalized packages and an event planning team available, The Mountain Winery can help you create your dream special occasion.
In this segment, Spencer interviews event planning extraordinaire, Raihni Vaughn who shares her tips and tricks for hosting a breathtaking wedding or lively corporate occasion.
Click here for more information on Mountain Winery. https://www.mountainwinery.com/
Address:
14831 Pierce Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070
The Mountain Winery is a dazzling destination for weddings and corporate events
