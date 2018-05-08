FOOD & DRINK

These 4 new SF ice cream shops aim to offer something new

Aube | Photo: Rose A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding a new go-to for ice cream in San Francisco? You're in luck: just in time for summer, a bevy of businesses have opened up to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for a frozen treat.

Aube Creamery


1581 Webster St., Ste. 150 (between Post Street and Geary Blvd.), Japantown
Photo: Aleex J./Yelp

Aube Creamery is an ice cream spot inside the Japan Center which we first reported on while the space was still under construction. Now open on the first floor of the Kinokuniya Books building, it specializes in Japanese-style soft-serve and shaved frozen milk.

Aube makes its organic ice cream base fresh daily, and offers customers a selection of brightly colored candy-rimmed cones from which to enjoy flavors like "pure milk," hojicha (roasted green tea) and rice cream.

Shaved milk, offered only in bowls, comes with multiple toppings like caramelized banana, torched marshmallow and cream cheese powder.

Aube Creamery currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating early positive attention from patrons.

"I hate most gimmicks with food, but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised by this one," Yelper Alfie B., who reviewed Aube Creamery on May 4, wrote of the frozen milk machine. "It adds a nice, slightly crunchy texture to the dish. The milk flavor really complimented my ice cream. I loved it and want more of it."

And Steven Y. declared, "This new joint beats any creamery in LA. Hojicha flavor is seriously off the hook! Must try caramelized banana topping. Almost cake-like texture and it literally melts in your mouth."

Aube Creamery is open from noon-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)

Fk Frozen Custard


791 Haight St. (between Pierce and Scott streets), Western Addition
Photo: Charlene F./Yelp

Fk Frozen Custard is a food truck and multi-storefront local chain offering frozen custard and other desserts. The outpost at 791 Haight St. is its third in San Francisco.

Customers can choose from cones, bowls, and sundaes made from custard flavors like black vanilla, ube, Thai tea, and salted chocolate peanut butter as well as a rotating menu of seasonal flavors. Milkshakes, floats, and ice cream sandwiches made from a doughnut are also available.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Fk Frozen Custard has been getting positive attention from the first visitors.

Yelper David J., who reviewed Fk Frozen Custard on May 3, wrote, "FK had big shoes to fill. As a St. Louis native I didn't just grow up on frozen custard, it's the symbol of everything I left behind: authentic, unpretentious American sweetness. FK managed to deliver this hometown experience while incorporating just enough of the fresh flavor that brought us out to the Bay in the first place."

"My friends sampled and enjoyed most of the flavors, but the matcha, Andytown coffee and Thai tea stood out the most," wrote Yelper Dennis C. "They have vegan options in the form of strawberry and chocolate sorbet, but the menu is understandably dairy heavy."

Fk Frozen Custard is open from noon-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Lush Gelato


520 Columbus Ave. (between Union and Green streets), Russian Hill
Photo: Andrew G./Yelp

Local Bay Area chain Lush Gelato is now open in the former site of Naia Gelateria at 520 Columbus Ave., as we previously reported. The location in Russian Hill is its third.

The longtime producer of scratch-made gelato sources many of its ingredients from local farms and creameries, and sells its treats by the pint and wholesale as well as in cones and bowls from its storefront.

Flavors include whiskey walnut, mascarpone balsamic with chocolate chunks, and banana salted caramel, but may change on a rotating basis.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Lush Gelato is off to a good start.

"I might have been too excited about all the new flavors," Yelper Anna H., but said nevertheless, "The employee there was super nice about it and gave good-sized sample spoons which makes me give this place 5 stars! Would come back again... super excited to see what other flavors they will have!"

"I love, love, love Lush Gelato. Yummy, inventive flavors, some of which use cheese or fromage blanc to give an extra depth of flavor. The Mexican chocolate is super yummy," wrote Vena V., who was the first to review Lush on March 11. The Yelper added, "Lush enables all of us Americans to continue the proud tradition of gelaticizing, which is eating gelato while walking up a nearby hill. Soon to be an Olympic sport, I hope."

And Yelper Jessica R. wrote, "My go-to dessert when I have dinner parties (they sell pints.) The dulce de leche is even better than what they make in Argentina. The dulce de leche, fresh mint, and banana salted caramel are my favorites."

Lush Gelato is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Chocolate Chair


211 O'Farrell St. (between Pierce and Scott streets), Tenderloin
Photo: Kirstie P./Yelp

Chocolate Chair is a dessert spot whose specialty Dragon's Breath item (made with liquid nitrogen) has made it popular on social media, as the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported. The Santa Clara-based chain has a planned eight locations in San Francisco.

The Dragon's Breath treat, made with puffed cereal chunks, causes a harmless mist to flow from the eater's mouth and nose. Chocolate Chair also offers liquid nitrogen-made ice cream and sorbet, cupcakes, and jelly flower cakes.

The sweet shop's current rating of four stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding an audience, but it's still early days.

Yelper Alvaro A., who reviewed Chocolate Chair on March 17, wrote, "This is a new location across from the Starbucks on Powell and O Farrell. Kind staff and the dragon ice cereal was refreshing and very cool when you place them in your mouth!"

Lance H. noted, "Saw some people eating the dragon breath dessert and stopped in to try. Pretty tiny inside. Crowded. Staff was nice and friendly. Dragon breath was a fun novelty and that was about it."

Chocolate Chair is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News