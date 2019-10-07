Waterbar's top 3 seafood and wine pairings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Located on The Embarcadero, Waterbar delivers fine wine, mouthwatering seafood, and views of the Bay Bridge, Treasure Island and the San Francisco Skyline for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.In this episode, Chef Justin Baade and Sommelier Francisco Bazo show Spencer some of their top favorite seafood and wine at Waterbar. Head over to the restaurant to try the pairings featured in this episode or create a your own variation of each dish at home!Waterbar399 The EmbarcaderoSan Francisco, CA 94105