Thonglor Thai Bistro opens its doors in downtown San Mateo

Photo: Thonglor Thai Bistro/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Thai on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Thonglor Thai Bistro, the fresh addition is located at 173 E. Fourth Ave. in downtown San Mateo.

Diners will find options like spicy pad Thai-style noodles served with Dungeness crab meat and eggs, as well as roasted duck over rice and pork leg stew. (You can check out the full menu here.) The restaurant offers both takeout and delivery.

Thonglor Thai Bistro has garnered rave reviews in its early days, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

E. C., who was the first Yelp to review the new spot on September 27, wrote, "Went in for a few appetizers, larb, fried chicken, papaya salad and fish cake. The fish cakes are the best! I like the food -- not overly salty."

And Yelper Carlos P. noted some expected issues with slow service, but added, "The satay was very good... Price was very reasonable."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Thonglor Thai Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
