Three kinds of the best cheap noodles in Vallejo

Pho Saigon. | Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best noodles around town -- without breaking the bank? Whether it's Vietnamese, Chinese or Thai noodles you prefer, Hoodline has you covered.

We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable noodle spots in Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places for savory, crave-worthy bowls.

1. Pho Saigon Village Noodle House



Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

Topping the list is Pho Saigon Village Noodle House. Located at 3636 Sonoma Blvd., the soup-focused Vietnamese spot is the highest rated inexpensive noodle spot in Vallejo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to its thick rice-noodle-based pho, Yelpers like the eatery for its vermicelli-based bun bo hue beef soup and vermicelli bowls; the most popular is the beef pho with steak, brisket, flank, tendon, tripe and beef ball. There are also plenty of plant-based options for vegetarians and vegans.

2. Kwongnan Restaurant



Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

Next up is Kwongnan Restaurant, situated at 405 York St. With four stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the inexpensive Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite with reviewers for its large portions, excellent service, and dishes like the house specialty garlic noodles with barbecue pork and prawns.

3. Simple Thai



Photo: Corine C./Yelp

Finally, there's Simple Thai, located at 1810 Springs Road. Yelpers give the budget-friendly Thai restaurant four stars out of 453 reviews, with high praise for its pad thai, Garlic Galore noodles topped with fried shallots, and drunken noodles with chicken.

The spot does take-out and catering, though not delivery, and has a Yelp deal running at the moment: one free Thai iced tea with a Yelp check-in.
