Food & Drink

Thrills and chills: The 5 best escape game spots in San Francisco

Palace Games. | Photo: Jennifer L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to play an escape game in San Francisco? Look no further. These interactive live adventure games, which have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, require groups of players to team up to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape the game's environment within a set time limit.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places in San Francisco to test your wits in a race against the clock. We used both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're planning a great group outing.


1. Palace Games




Photo: Bryan X./Yelp

Topping the list is Palace Games. Located at 3362 Palace Dr. in the Marina, it's highest rated escape game spot in San Francisco, boasting a stellar five stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp for its high production values, friendly staff and satisfying, brain-teasing puzzles.

2. Reason




Photo: Reason/Yelp

Next up is SoMa's Reason, situated at 122 Ninth St. (between Natoma and Minna streets). With an outstanding five stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp, its puzzles incorporate the latest technology, earning it top marks from players. It also offers packages suitable for large groups of up to 49 people.

3. ClockWise Escape Room




Photo: Clockwise Escape Room/Yelp

SoMa's ClockWise Escape Room, located at 1067 Market St., Suite 1018 (between Golden Gate Ave. and Taylor St.), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it five stars out of 139 reviews. This spot accommodates small parties of just two players, as well as larger groups.

4. EscapeSF




Photo: EscapeSF/Yelp

EscapeSF, on the border between Chinatown and the Financial District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 276 Yelp reviews. Players are fond of its San Francisco-oriented themes (like "Escape from Alcatraz") and challenging puzzles. Head over to 602 Kearny St. (between Sacramento and Commercial streets) to see for yourself.

5. Real Escape Game




Photo: Melissa N./Yelp

Last but not least, over in Japantown, check out Real Escape Game, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp. Owned by a Japanese company, it often features games themed around popular entertainment, like the Pacific Rim films. You can find it inside the New People shopping mall at 1746 Post St. (between Webster and Buchanan streets).
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscohoodline
TOP STORIES
Southwest $49 fares to Hawaii sell out within hours
Man accused of assault at UC Berkeley pleads not guilty
Potholes open up as storms trash SF streets
Sun to briefly shine on Bay Area Friday
Trash creating problems in Russian River flooding aftermath
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CHP responds to spin outs, overturned cars as South Bay hit by storm
Rare lightning storm lights up Southern California
Bay Area Jeopardy! with local champ
Warriors sign center Andrew Bogut
More TOP STORIES News