Thrills and chills: The 5 best escape game spots in San Francisco

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places in San Francisco to test your wits in a race against the clock. We used both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're planning a great group outing.
1. Palace Games
Photo: Bryan X./Yelp
Topping the list is Palace Games. Located at 3362 Palace Dr. in the Marina, it's highest rated escape game spot in San Francisco, boasting a stellar five stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp for its high production values, friendly staff and satisfying, brain-teasing puzzles.
2. Reason
Photo: Reason/Yelp
Next up is SoMa's Reason, situated at 122 Ninth St. (between Natoma and Minna streets). With an outstanding five stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp, its puzzles incorporate the latest technology, earning it top marks from players. It also offers packages suitable for large groups of up to 49 people.
3. ClockWise Escape Room
Photo: Clockwise Escape Room/Yelp
SoMa's ClockWise Escape Room, located at 1067 Market St., Suite 1018 (between Golden Gate Ave. and Taylor St.), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it five stars out of 139 reviews. This spot accommodates small parties of just two players, as well as larger groups.
4. EscapeSF
Photo: EscapeSF/Yelp
EscapeSF, on the border between Chinatown and the Financial District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 276 Yelp reviews. Players are fond of its San Francisco-oriented themes (like "Escape from Alcatraz") and challenging puzzles. Head over to 602 Kearny St. (between Sacramento and Commercial streets) to see for yourself.
5. Real Escape Game
Photo: Melissa N./Yelp
Last but not least, over in Japantown, check out Real Escape Game, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp. Owned by a Japanese company, it often features games themed around popular entertainment, like the Pacific Rim films. You can find it inside the New People shopping mall at 1746 Post St. (between Webster and Buchanan streets).
---
