Tokyo-inspired Bar Shiru combines cocktails, jazz on vinyl

A new cocktail bar with a jazzy twist has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Bar Shiru, the newcomer is located at 1611 Telegraph Ave.
Inspired by Tokyo's "listening bars," Bar Shiru offers a quiet, intimate experience, playing a variety of jazz records on vinyl over its sound system. As guests soak in the tunes, they can sip on an array of beer, wine and cocktails like the Real McCoy, a medley of rye, apple jack, demerara syrup and bitters.
In a nod to the bar's Japanese inspiration, sake and whisky highballs are also on offer. (Take a look at the full drink menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Bar Shiru is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Joshua E. described the scene thus: "The ambiance is awesome here, really great acoustics and proper sound deadening material tastefully applied on the walls. This is a great place to grab a drink and actually be able to talk."
"This place is so cool," added Yelper Yelena V. "If you are a music lover, you should come check it out. The space is beautiful, and the vibe is just right."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bar Shiru is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
