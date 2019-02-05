Top pizza choices in Alameda for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Alameda boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---
1. East End
Photo: Amy L./Yelp
Topping the list is East End. Located at 1650 Park St., Unit A (between Buena Vista and Pacific avenues) in Central, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated place for pizza in Alameda, boasting four stars out of 474 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Star On Park
Photo: Victoria E./Yelp
Next up is Central's The Star on Park, situated at 1400 Park St. (between Central Avenue and Post Office Court). With four stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
3. MOD Pizza
Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp
South Shore's MOD Pizza, located at 2308 S. Shore Center Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 209 reviews.
4. Extreme Pizza
Photo: Extreme Pizza/Yelp
Extreme Pizza in West End is another go-to, with four stars out of 86 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1504 Webster St. (between Haight and Santa Clara avenues) to see for yourself.
5. Marley G's Pizzeria
Photo: Liz M./Yelp
Finally, over in East End, check out Marley G's Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1330 Park St. (between Marti Rae Court and Alameda Avenue).