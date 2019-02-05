Top pizza choices in Berkeley for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Berkeley boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---
1. Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Photo: Alexander C./Yelp
Topping the list is Zachary's Chicago Pizza. Located at 1853 Solano Ave. (between Colusa and Fresno avenues), it is the most popular pizza spot in Berkeley, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,875 reviews on Yelp.
2. Jupiter
Photo: David B./Yelp
Next up is Downown Berkeley's Jupiter, situated at 2181 Shattuck Ave. (between Allston Way). With four stars out of 3,015 reviews on Yelp, the brewpub has proven to be a local favorite for pizza.
3. The Cheese Board
Photo: Annie K./Yelp
The Cheese Board, located at 1504 Shattuck Ave. (between Cedar and Vine streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian co-op 4.5 stars out of 766 reviews.
4. Cheese Board Pizza
Photo: John K./Yelp
An expansion of the co-op effort, Cheese Board Pizza, also makes the list, with 4.5 stars out of 5,026 Yelp reviews. Head next door to 1512 Shattuck Ave. (between Cedar and Vine streets) to see for yourself.
5. Emilia's Pizzeria
Photo: Jen W./Yelp
Finally, check out Emilia's Pizzeria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 393 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 2995 Shattuck Ave. (between Ashby Avenue and Russell Street).