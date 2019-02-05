FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Berkeley for takeout and dining in

Zachary's Chicago Pizza. | Photo: Alexander C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Berkeley boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Zachary's Chicago Pizza



Photo: Alexander C./Yelp

Topping the list is Zachary's Chicago Pizza. Located at 1853 Solano Ave. (between Colusa and Fresno avenues), it is the most popular pizza spot in Berkeley, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,875 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jupiter



Photo: David B./Yelp

Next up is Downown Berkeley's Jupiter, situated at 2181 Shattuck Ave. (between Allston Way). With four stars out of 3,015 reviews on Yelp, the brewpub has proven to be a local favorite for pizza.

3. The Cheese Board



Photo: Annie K./Yelp

The Cheese Board, located at 1504 Shattuck Ave. (between Cedar and Vine streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian co-op 4.5 stars out of 766 reviews.

4. Cheese Board Pizza



Photo: John K./Yelp

An expansion of the co-op effort, Cheese Board Pizza, also makes the list, with 4.5 stars out of 5,026 Yelp reviews. Head next door to 1512 Shattuck Ave. (between Cedar and Vine streets) to see for yourself.

5. Emilia's Pizzeria



Photo: Jen W./Yelp

Finally, check out Emilia's Pizzeria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 393 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 2995 Shattuck Ave. (between Ashby Avenue and Russell Street).
