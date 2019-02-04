FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Cupertino for takeout and dining in

Photo: Mod Pizza/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Cupertino boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Mod Pizza



Photo: mod pizza/Yelp

Topping the list is Mod Pizza. Located at 10815 N. Wolfe Road, Suite 106, the Cupertino outpost of the Seattle-based make-your-own chain is the highest rated pizza spot in town, boasting 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp.

Its personal pizzas can be ordered online for takeout, although delivery is not yet available from this location.

2. Legends Pizza



photo: veronica c./yelp

Next up is Legends Pizza, situated at 19732 Stevens Creek Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers pizza, chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite. It offers online ordering for either takeout or delivery.

3. Doppio Zero



Photo: veronica c./Yelp

Southwest Santa Clara's outlet of Doppio Zero, located at 10088 N. Wolfe Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the local Italian mini-chain, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 315 reviews. It offers both takeout and delivery from Caviar and DoorDash.

4. Pizza My Heart



photo: naomi y./yelp

Pizza My Heart is another go-to, with four stars out of 255 Yelp reviews for the Cupertino location of the Capitola-based local chain. You can check out the menu online and order online, with delivery available for a fee; or head over to 20530 Stevens Creek Blvd. in person to pick up a takeout order.

5. Via Mia Pizza



Photo: taha a./Yelp

Last but not least , check out Via Mia Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp. You can find the all-halal meat pizzeria at 19998 Homestead Road; or you can check out the menu and order online for takeout or delivery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCupertino
FOOD & DRINK
Parkside's Dumpling Kitchen closes suddenly after 8 years in business
Top pizza choices in Mountain View for takeout and dining in
Celebrate Lunar New Year at one of these top Vietnamese restaurants in Oakland
Wine bar/retailer sets sights on SoMa's former City Beer Store space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip
VIDEO: Snow falls atop Bay Area peaks
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered evening showers
Rising Uvas Reservoir causes flooding concerns in Morgan Hill
3 people, including toddler, in critical condition after car crash in Pittsburg
Show More
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
Report: Bay Area childcare costs skyrocketing
Whiteout conditions force closure of I-80 in Sierra
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
More News