Top pizza choices in Cupertino for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Cupertino boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Mod Pizza
Photo: mod pizza/Yelp
Topping the list is Mod Pizza. Located at 10815 N. Wolfe Road, Suite 106, the Cupertino outpost of the Seattle-based make-your-own chain is the highest rated pizza spot in town, boasting 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp.
Its personal pizzas can be ordered online for takeout, although delivery is not yet available from this location.
2. Legends Pizza
photo: veronica c./yelp
Next up is Legends Pizza, situated at 19732 Stevens Creek Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers pizza, chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite. It offers online ordering for either takeout or delivery.
3. Doppio Zero
Photo: veronica c./Yelp
Southwest Santa Clara's outlet of Doppio Zero, located at 10088 N. Wolfe Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the local Italian mini-chain, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 315 reviews. It offers both takeout and delivery from Caviar and DoorDash.
4. Pizza My Heart
photo: naomi y./yelp
Pizza My Heart is another go-to, with four stars out of 255 Yelp reviews for the Cupertino location of the Capitola-based local chain. You can check out the menu online and order online, with delivery available for a fee; or head over to 20530 Stevens Creek Blvd. in person to pick up a takeout order.
5. Via Mia Pizza
Photo: taha a./Yelp
Last but not least , check out Via Mia Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp. You can find the all-halal meat pizzeria at 19998 Homestead Road; or you can check out the menu and order online for takeout or delivery.