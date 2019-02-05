Top pizza choices in Livermore for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Livermore boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---
1. Melo's Pizza & Pasta
Photo: Lincy H./Yelp
Topping the list is Melo's Pizza & Pasta. Located at 4433 First St., the Italian restaurant is the highest rated destination for pizza in Livermore, boasting four stars out of 407 reviews on Yelp.
2. Livermore's Big Apple Pizza
photo: cjoy f./yelp
Next up is Livermore's Big Apple Pizza, situated at 184 S. K St. (between 2nd St. and First Street). With four stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza, calzones and gyros has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Chicago's Pizza With A Twist
Photo: Ashli C./Yelp
Chicago's Pizza With A Twist, located at 922 Larkspur Drive, Suite D (between Bluebell Drive), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian food-inflected pizza place four stars out of 103 reviews.
4. Pizza Guys
Photo: Misty T./Yelp
Pizza Guys is another go-to, with four stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1545 N. Vasco Road (between Scenic and Crestmont avenues) to see for yourself.
5. Papa Murphy's
Photo: Michelle T./Yelp
Finally, check out Papa Murphy's, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the outlet of the popular chain at 2002 Portola Ave., Suite E (between Meadowood Common and L Street).