FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Livermore for takeout and dining in

Melo's Pizza and Pasta. | Photo: Michael C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Livermore boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. Melo's Pizza & Pasta



Photo: Lincy H./Yelp

Topping the list is Melo's Pizza & Pasta. Located at 4433 First St., the Italian restaurant is the highest rated destination for pizza in Livermore, boasting four stars out of 407 reviews on Yelp.

2. Livermore's Big Apple Pizza



photo: cjoy f./yelp

Next up is Livermore's Big Apple Pizza, situated at 184 S. K St. (between 2nd St. and First Street). With four stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza, calzones and gyros has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chicago's Pizza With A Twist



Photo: Ashli C./Yelp

Chicago's Pizza With A Twist, located at 922 Larkspur Drive, Suite D (between Bluebell Drive), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian food-inflected pizza place four stars out of 103 reviews.

4. Pizza Guys



Photo: Misty T./Yelp

Pizza Guys is another go-to, with four stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1545 N. Vasco Road (between Scenic and Crestmont avenues) to see for yourself.

5. Papa Murphy's



Photo: Michelle T./Yelp

Finally, check out Papa Murphy's, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the outlet of the popular chain at 2002 Portola Ave., Suite E (between Meadowood Common and L Street).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLivermore
FOOD & DRINK
Top pizza choices in Alameda for takeout and dining in
Top pizza choices in Berkeley for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day is here: Top pizza choices in San Mateo for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day is upon us: top pizza choices in Concord for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rare snow falls around the Bay Area
SKY7 tour of snow around Bay Area
PHOTOS: Snow flurries fall in Bay Area
Accuweather Forecast: Wintry showers this morning
Track the snow and rain on Live Doppler 7
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
VIDEO: Snow falls on Bay Area peaks
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Show More
State trooper shot, killed during drug raid
Trump not expected to make 'national emergency' declaration in 2nd State of the Union
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
South Bay artists hope to honor Chinese immigrant history in potential new mural
Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year
More News