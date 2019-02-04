Top pizza choices in Mountain View for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Mountain View boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Doppio Zero
photo: george c./yelp
Topping the list is Doppio Zero. Located at 160 Castro St. in Downtown Mountain View, this local Italian mini-chain, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizzeria spot in the area, boasting four stars out of 793 reviews on Yelp.
2. Napoletana Pizzeria
Photo: nin r./Yelp
Next up is Napoletana Pizzeria, situated at 1910 W. El Camino Real, Suite C. With four stars out of 664 reviews on Yelp, the Neapolitan-style pies at this pizzeria have proven to be a local favorite.
3. Blue Line Pizza
Photo: Mohammad M./Yelp
Downtown Mountain View 's Blue Line Pizza, located at 146 Castro St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peninsula-based mini-chain, which specializes in options like gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan pies, four stars out of 623 reviews.
4. Maldonado's Pizzeria
Photo: craig s./Yelp
Maldonado's Pizzeria, which offers salads and sandwiches as well as pizza, is another go-to, with four stars out of 481 Yelp reviews. Head over to 615 S. Rengstorff Ave. to see for yourself.
5. New York Pizza
photo: henry c./yelp
Last but not least, over in Cuesta Park, check out New York Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 366 reviews on Yelp. You can find its New York-style thin-crust pies at 1040 Grant Road, Suite 310.