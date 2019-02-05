FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Pleasant Hill for takeout and dining in

Zachary's Chicago Pizza. | Photo: Steven B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Pleasant Hill boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Pizza My Way



Photo: Tareq M./Yelp

Topping the list is Pizza My Way. Located at 1300 Contra Costa Blvd., Suite 20, this is the highest rated pizza spot in Pleasant Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 513 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zachary's Chicago Pizza



Photo: Astrid Z./Yelp

Next up is Zachary's Chicago Pizza, situated at 140 Crescent Drive. With four stars out of 589 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Melo's Pizza & Pasta



Photo: Ali R./Yelp

Melo's Pizza & Pasta, located at 1660 Contra Costa Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot four stars out of 585 reviews.

4. Pieology Pizzeria



Photo: Pieology Pizzeria/Yelp

Pieology Pizzeria is another go-to, with four stars out of 504 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2380 Monument Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. DeVino's Pizza & Pasta



Photo: Robin W./Yelp

Finally, check out DeVino's Pizza & Pasta, which has earned four stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 2221 Morello Ave.
