Top pizza choices in San Jose for takeout and dining in

Bibo's NY Pizza. | Photo: John D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, San Jose boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. Bibo's NY Pizza



photo: john d./yelp

Topping the list is Bibo's NY Pizza. Located at 1431 Bird Ave. in Willow Glen, it is the highest rated pizza spot in San Jose, boasting 4.5 stars out of 883 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pizza Antica



Photo: Dean C./Yelp

Next up is Winchester North's Pizza Antica, situated at 334 Santana Row, Suite 1065. With four stars out of 2,482 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Via Mia Pizza Saratoga



Photo: Aas L./Yelp

West San Jose's Via Mia Pizza Saratoga, located at 1150 Saratoga Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the halal spot 4.5 stars out of 278 reviews.

4. Ristorante da Maria



Photo: Sylvain B./Yelp

Ristorante da Maria, an Italian restaurant that offers pizza, pasta and more in the Cambrian Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 274 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2707 Union Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Ciceros Pizza



photo: alice w./yelp

Finally, over in Calabazas, check out Ciceros Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 867 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 6138 Bollinger Road.
