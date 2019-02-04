Top pizza choices in Sunnyvale for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Sunnyvale boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. A Slice Of New York
Photo: linh v./Yelp
Topping the list is A Slice of New York. Located at 1253 W. El Camino Real in Washington, this slice-based spot is the highest-rated pizzeria in Sunnyvale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 978 reviews on Yelp. It also offers Italian desserts like cannoli.
However, all good things come with a downside: the business doesn't work with any food delivery services, and prospective customers should expect a wait during peak lunch and dinner hours.
2. Tasty Subs & Pizza
photo: Kukumalu m./yelp
Next up is East Murphy's Tasty Subs & Pizza, situated at 528 Lawrence Expy. With four stars out of 757 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar, which offers sandwiches, pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite. It offers both takeout and delivery (for a fee).
3. Giovanni's Pizzeria
photo: dee f./yelp
Lakewood's Giovanni's Pizzeria, located at 1127 N. Lawrence Expy, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the family-owned spot four stars out of 593 reviews. Both takeout and delivery pies are available.
4. Tasty Indian Pizza
Photo: brenda a./Yelp
Tasty Indian Pizza, a fusion pizzeria in East Murphy, is another go-to, with four stars out of 454 Yelp reviews. Head over to 528 Lawrence Expy to see for yourself. It has halal options, and provides both delivery and takeout.
5. Pizza Pub
Photo: divya s./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Pizza Pub, another Indian fusion pizzeria which has earned four stars out of 267 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1342 S. Mary Ave.