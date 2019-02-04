FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Sunnyvale for takeout and dining in

Giovanni's Pizzeria. | Cecilia L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Sunnyvale boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. A Slice Of New York



Photo: linh v./Yelp

Topping the list is A Slice of New York. Located at 1253 W. El Camino Real in Washington, this slice-based spot is the highest-rated pizzeria in Sunnyvale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 978 reviews on Yelp. It also offers Italian desserts like cannoli.

However, all good things come with a downside: the business doesn't work with any food delivery services, and prospective customers should expect a wait during peak lunch and dinner hours.

2. Tasty Subs & Pizza



photo: Kukumalu m./yelp

Next up is East Murphy's Tasty Subs & Pizza, situated at 528 Lawrence Expy. With four stars out of 757 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar, which offers sandwiches, pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite. It offers both takeout and delivery (for a fee).

3. Giovanni's Pizzeria



photo: dee f./yelp

Lakewood's Giovanni's Pizzeria, located at 1127 N. Lawrence Expy, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the family-owned spot four stars out of 593 reviews. Both takeout and delivery pies are available.

4. Tasty Indian Pizza



Photo: brenda a./Yelp

Tasty Indian Pizza, a fusion pizzeria in East Murphy, is another go-to, with four stars out of 454 Yelp reviews. Head over to 528 Lawrence Expy to see for yourself. It has halal options, and provides both delivery and takeout.

5. Pizza Pub



Photo: divya s./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Pizza Pub, another Indian fusion pizzeria which has earned four stars out of 267 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1342 S. Mary Ave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSunnyvale
FOOD & DRINK
National Pizza Day is here: Top pizza choices in San Mateo for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day is upon us: top pizza choices in Concord for takeout and dining in
Parkside's Dumpling Kitchen closes suddenly after 8 years in business
Top pizza choices in Mountain View for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip found safe
Crews work to save stranded dolphin at SF beach
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered evening showers
Kaepernick murals spring up in Atlanta after art demolished
VIDEO: Snow falls atop Bay Area peaks
Reggie Knows Sports: 'The Super Bore'
Show More
PHOTOS: Rainbows fill the skies around the Bay Area
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
Rising Uvas Reservoir causes flooding concerns in Morgan Hill
3 people, including toddler, in critical condition after car crash in Pittsburg
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
More News