Torsap Thai Kitchen replaces Sunol Ridge in Walnut Creek

A new Thai restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Torsap Thai Kitchen, it is located in the former space of Sunol Ridge at 1388 Locust St. It is the new project of Chef Lalita Souksamlane, who more than two decades ago launched the Osha Thai family of restaurants in San Francisco.
Torsap Thai Kitchen offers food from across the regions of Thailand. You'll find classic Thai dishes, like pad thai, tom yum soup and coconut milk-based curries. There are also more exotic options, like Lao-style sausage, "angry" prawns with red curry paste and kaffir lime served over fried eggplant, and a nam tok (meat salad) made with pork neck.
You can eat in the main dining room or in the separate lounge area, which has TVs and serves beer, wine and spirits. A menu of specialty cocktails is reportedly on the way.
With a four-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp so far, Torsap Thai Kitchen is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Yelper Young B. wrote, "The crispy rice salad and the lemongrass sea bass were super yummy. The food took very long to come out after the initial beef wasabi rolls (which were quite salty). Service was otherwise excellent."
And Rob H. added, "As a Thai food lover, I truly appreciate the flavors and authenticity of the food here. Today, had the tom yum goong and eggplant stir fry. Fantastic flavors and well balanced. A definite home run for Thai food and will definitely be coming back to try the rest of the menu."
Head on over to check it out: Torsap Thai Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
