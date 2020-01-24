Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99

Trader Joe's popular bargain wine just got cheaper in California.Charles Shaw, better known as "Two-Buck Chuck," is once again living up to its title.The wine created quite a stir more than a decade ago when it debuted at Trader Joe's for $1.99 a bottle.At that time, the chain was selling five million cases a year.Over the years, the price increased to $2.99 a bottle and sales dropped.Now it's back to the lower price."Two-Buck Chuck" comes in both red and white.