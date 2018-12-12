Treat yourself: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in San Francisco | Hoodline

Hoodline rounded up San Francisco's most popular cupcake purveyors, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.
Choose wisely.
1. Miette Patisserie
Photo: Steffi C./Yelp
Topping the list is Miette Patisserie. The Ferry Building outpost of the Hayes Valley standby, located at Suite 10 inside the Ferry Building, is the most popular cupcake spot in San Francisco, boasting four stars out of 1,522 reviews on Yelp.
European desserts of all kinds are offered here, from macarons to panna cotta to candy. But the bakery's cupcakes, which come in flavors like gingerbread and chocolate with Italian meringue, are especially beloved by Yelpers.
"The meringue frosting looks mesmerizing. Like it's some sort of huge marshmallow, but with a less sticky mouthfeel," said Yelper Adam B. "A generous heap to pair with the normal-sized chocolate cupcake underneath. Feels so much more decadent than the common buttercream frosting alternative."
You can take a look at the list of cupcakes available for special order here.
2. Kara's Cupcakes
Photo: Jasmine L./Yelp
Next up is Kara's Cupcakes, situated at 3249 Scott St. (between Chestnut and Lombard streets) in the Marina. With four stars out of 1,223 reviews on Yelp, the bakery's titular cupcakes are well-regarded by patrons.
Reviewers single out the Fleur de Sel chocolate cupcake with chocolate ganache and a sprinkle of fleur de sel (a thin salty crust) for special praise, along with the Banana Caramel and Sweet S'more. There are also dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan options. You can view them all here.
3. SusieCakes
Photo: Elizabeth C./Yelp
The Marina's outpost of SusieCakes, located at 2109 Chestnut St. (between Steiner and Pierce streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the specialty cake and cupcake shop four stars out of 1,072 reviews. The Los Angeles-based national chain offers customers a free cupcake on their birthday.
Right now, the seasonal cupcake is a hot chocolate-inspired confection, but the bakery also makes flavors like red velvet and peanut butter and its popular mini-cupcakes. Check out the full list here.
4. Noe Valley Bakery
Photo: Mary G./Yelp
Noe Valley Bakery, a family-owned neighborhood fixture from Michael and Mary Gassen, is another well-loved go-to, with four stars out of 704 Yelp reviews.
The bakery makes both full-size and mini cupcakes, and reviewers have high praise for the Most-est, a miniature tribute to Hostess Cupcakes, as well as the Bavarian cream-filled treat and the Lemon Drop. Head over to 4073 24th St. (between Noe and Castro streets) to see for yourself, or order online here.
5. Sift Dessert Bar
Photo: Luis C./Yelp
And over in Lower Pac Heights, check out Sift Dessert Bar, which has earned four stars out of 650 reviews on Yelp. The Napa-based bakery's pink champagne cupcake and salted caramel topped with a bacon confection are especially well-liked by Yelpers. Gluten-free cupcakes are also available.
You can check out the shop's offerings online here, or drop in at 2411 California St. (between Fillmore and Steiner streets).