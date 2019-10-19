halloween

TRICK OR TREAT? San Francisco's Salt & Straw featuring bugs, blood in their ice cream offerings just in time for Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ice cream phenom Salt & Straw is going all out for Halloween with some unusual flavors.

This year's menu includes bugs, and even real blood.

Anu Lee and Arisa Horigomu joined ABC7 News anchors Larry Beil and Kristen Sze for a taste test.

Featured flavors include:
  • The Great Candycopia (Snickers, Whoppers, Heath bars, and Peanut Butter Cups)

  • Freckle & Hyde Potion (dark chocolate and coconut ash-coated pop rocks)

  • Dracula's Blood Pudding (a "decent amount of pig's blood" gives the treat its richness and a hint of minerality)

  • Essence of Ghost (Scotch)

  • Creepy Crawly Critters (Crickets and Mealworms)


For a full list of ingredients, you can head to Salt & Straw's website.

These spooky offerings are only available through Oct. 31 at the Pacific Heights Salt & Straw.
