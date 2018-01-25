FOOD & DRINK

'Tuba Express' Brings Turkish Fare To Nob Hill

Nob Hill has a new halal, Turkish and Mediterranean spot; called Tuba Express, the newcomer is located at 1550 California St. (between Polk & Larkin).

Inside the former Luisa's Pizzeria space next to Encore Karaoke, Tuba Express specializes in traditional Turkish fare and features items like kabobs, hot and cold mezes (small plates), entrees, soups and salads, and more.

On the menu, customers will find dishes like herb chicken with tomato sauce, green olives and mozzarella; adana kebab with spicy ground beef and lamb and bell peppers; musakka served with rice and salad; and flame-broiled and marinated lamb chops.

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Tuba Express is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Emin S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 9th, said they visited with co-workers, "and everyone was obsessed with the food. It is true authentic Turkish food, and very reasonable priced in the heart of SF. Highly recommended."

Timothy M. said he was "so glad to welcome this spot into the neighborhood. Delicious food, great service, and and fun dining space. I will definitely be back!"

Tuba Express is open weekdays from 5am-10pm, and weekends from 5am-11pm.
