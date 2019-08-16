Food & Drink

Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products that may contain 'extraneous materials'

CHICAGO -- Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of its Weaver Brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recall includes the 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the frozen, fully-cooked chicken items that were produced on January 31st.

The following products are subject to recall:



26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing "Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT" with a best if used by date of "Jan312020" and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag," the USDA said.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

For more information, visit: USDA.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge recommends SF attack suspect wear ankle bracelet
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
BART to close tracks between Orinda, Walnut Creek this weekend
ABC7 Catch-Up: BART expects delays, illegal pot market booms, new spot for foodies
Power restored to 61,000 in Marin County
AccuWeather Forecast: Relief begins today, unhealthy air lingers
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Show More
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Redfin closes several Bay Area offices because of gun threat
With Authority: John Force is With Us, Battle Of The Bay, Raiders Cold Feet
Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale
Young women tackle real-world problems with tech at Technovation event
More TOP STORIES News