FOOD & DRINK

Uji Time to keep dishing out sweet treats at new shop in San Mateo

Photo: Stan L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Japanese-style sweet treats? Good news: dessert shop Uji Time has decided to keep its doors open in downtown San Mateo.

Located at 106 S. B St., it started as a pop-up in late June and, following a successful launch, recently announced its plans to stay put on its Facebook page. The ice cream shop also has locations in Berkeley and San Francisco.

This joint offers ice cream in flavors like matcha, sesame and tofu served in waffle cones, cups or taiyaki cones (fish-shaped pastries stuffed with either red bean paste or Nutella). Mochi is also on offer.

Uji Time has kicked off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

"A fun place to go for soft serve with a Japanese flair to it," Yelper Joshua M. wrote. "The taiyaki cone and Asian flavors make it a unique and fun place to go with family and friends."

Yelper Sara S. added, "Uji Time is definitely a must-try if you like Japanese sweets and matcha. The matcha ice cream is to die for -- so smooth and creamy."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Uji Time is open from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 1-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Mateo
FOOD & DRINK
Ramen fiends: 5 new spots to try in San Francisco
3 mouthwatering culinary events in San Francisco this weekend
NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds
Kono Pizza brings sweet treats and portable eats to downtown Berkeley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sentencing in Ghost Ship fire case to begin
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
Union City police chief's son accused of beating 71-year-old Sikh man
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
AccuWeather Forecast: Hot, Poor air quality continues
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Show More
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Man trained 11 children found on compound to be school shooters, prosecutors say
US to hit Russia with new sanctions after poisoning of former Russian double agent
Back-to-school spending expected to be near record high
Trump directs agencies to override protections for CA endangered species
More News