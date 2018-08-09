Uji Time to keep dishing out sweet treats at new shop in San Mateo

Craving Japanese-style sweet treats? Good news: dessert shop Uji Time has decided to keep its doors open in downtown San Mateo.
Located at 106 S. B St., it started as a pop-up in late June and, following a successful launch, recently announced its plans to stay put on its Facebook page. The ice cream shop also has locations in Berkeley and San Francisco.
This joint offers ice cream in flavors like matcha, sesame and tofu served in waffle cones, cups or taiyaki cones (fish-shaped pastries stuffed with either red bean paste or Nutella). Mochi is also on offer.
Uji Time has kicked off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 64 reviews on Yelp.
"A fun place to go for soft serve with a Japanese flair to it," Yelper Joshua M. wrote. "The taiyaki cone and Asian flavors make it a unique and fun place to go with family and friends."
Yelper Sara S. added, "Uji Time is definitely a must-try if you like Japanese sweets and matcha. The matcha ice cream is to die for -- so smooth and creamy."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Uji Time is open from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 1-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
