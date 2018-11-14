Looking to chow down on some upscale tacos? San Diego-based taqueria chain Puesto has opened its doors at a new location in Suite 100 of the Veranda shopping center, at 2035 Diamond Blvd. The Concord location, helmed by chef Katy Smith, is its second in Northern California.
On the menu, diners can start with smaller plates like a masa-based crepe of filet mignon tartare, with chimichurri, grilled green onions and a quail egg. Specialty house cocktails include a seasonal winter option: the Rompope Oaxaquena, with mezcal, house-made eggnog, roasted corn and cinnamon
The taco offerings range from Maine lobster with crispy onions and cilantro crema, to filet mignon, to a vegetarian version with strips of poblano, cactus, tatume squash and squash blossom. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is still finding its feet, but it's early days.
Daniel M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 10, recommended the bone marrow, the blue crab and the filet mignon tacos, and called the service "above and beyond."
But Yelper George C. was less impressed, due to some service misses like a forgotten cocktail and confusion about which dishes were available during the soft opening. "It might be helpful to... have a pared-down menu with what you're actually serving, maybe with a note advising that the full menu will be available at the grand opening."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Puesto is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Upscale taqueria chain Puesto makes Concord debut
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories