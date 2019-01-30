Urban Bowls brings poke, musubi, bubble tea and more to Hayes Valley

A new space for poke bowls and other small bites has opened for business in Civic Center. Called Urban Bowls, the eatery at 340 Grove St. (at Franklin) is a re-concepting of bubble tea spot Simply Cafe, from the same owners.
Customizable poke bowls are available, alongside signature styles such as the Aloha Amigos: shrimp and scallops combined with mango, chili powder, guacamole and spicy mayo.
Diners seeking a healthy Hawaiian-inspired lunch can also try meal combos like the "Crazy Rich Salmon," which tops a bowl of rice or udon noodles with broiled ginger-citrus salmon; the "Island Tacos," with teriyaki chicken and pineapple; and the cheekily named "Send Noods Please," a stir-fried udon noodle bowl with chicken or tofu.
There are also a few small bites, like poke nachos and panko-battered, deep-fried spam musubi. And for fans of Simply's bubble tea, never fear: Urban Bowls still serves milk tea, with or without boba. You can check out the full menu here.
The poke joint has already attracted fans in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Susi L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 25, approved, "I don't know if anyone else out there is on keto, but for me, finding restaurants that actually think about my restrictions is super hard ... this place has a specific keto bowl!"
And Yelper Mary H. added, "I got the chicken katsu with rice, and it was delicious. The katsu was soft and not dry, unlike in other places I've tried before. ... The bowl was also really filling and I would definitely get it again."
Interested? Stop by for lunch or dinner. Urban Bowls is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
