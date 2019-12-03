Food & Drink

US may face french fry shortage from poor potato crop

Say it isn't so!

The U.S. may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a Bloomberg report.

Cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes.

Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries, but there's not enough of those to go around.

U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that potato production will drop a little over six percent this year, the lowest drop since 2010.

This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for suspects in assault on officer in Emeryville
AccuWeather forecast: Shower chances continue today
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Veteran receives first-of-its-kind heart transplant at Duke
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
Logs placed along Oakland streets raise concerns
Show More
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Beloved Livermore Christmas light display derailed by fallen tree
Several inches of rain drench North Bay with more on the way
Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run
Providing 'hope' for the homeless in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News