FOOD & DRINK

USDA called on to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

Public health and regulatory officials are being pressured to name the turkey brands linked to the recent salmonella outbreak.

The turkey salmonella outbreak, which started a year ago, has continued to progress.

RELATED: Trader Joe's carnitas burritos recalled due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination

As of Nov. 5, 2018, 164 people in 35 states have been infected. Sixty-three people have been hospitalized and one person in California has died.

The states most affected include Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, and New York.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.


With Thanksgiving only a week away, Consumer Reports called on the USDA to list all the brands associated with the drug-resistant strain of salmonella on Wednesday.

"The USDA should immediately make public which turkey producers, suppliers, and brands are involved in this outbreak - especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner," Jean Halloran, director of Food Policy Initiatives for Consumer Reports, said in a statement. "This information could save lives and help ensure consumers take the precautions needed to prevent anyone in their home from getting sick."

RELATED: Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
The strain of salmonella causing the current outbreak has been found in samples from turkey pet food, live turkeys, and in raw turkey products in Minnesota, the CDC said. It has also been found in samples of raw turkey products from slaughterhouses and meat processors.

While the CDC is not advising consumers to avoid eating cooked turkey this Thanksgiving, it is recommending handling raw turkey carefully, including washing your hands before and after preparing or eating turkey.

Cutting boards, counters, and utensils should also be thoroughly washed to prevent the spreading of germs from raw turkey to food preparation areas.
Additionally, cooking raw turkey thoroughly (to an internal temperature of 165F, measured by placing a thermometer in the thickest part of the food) will help prevent food poisoning. Feeding raw meat to pets is also discouraged.

Salmonella infection can cause symptoms of what is commonly referred to as "food poisoning."

Symptoms include fever, stomach aches, and diarrhea which typically develop within 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodTurkeythanksgivingrecallfood poisoningsalmonellafood safetyfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Sour Patch Kids cereal release date announced by Post
Oakland Eats: FOB Kitchen now open, Kim Huong shutters in Chinatown, more
Upscale taqueria chain Puesto makes Concord debut
New traditional American spot Sidetrack Bar + Grill opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Camp Fire fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
A creative lie lands thieves thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, to be laid to rest
BART considering 2nd Transbay Tube, 24 hour service, report says
Homeless man and couple allegedly made up story for GoFundMe
Show More
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Tri-Valley air quality nearing 'hazardous' levels due to Camp Fire smoke
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Camp Fire evacuees living in tents at Chico Walmart parking lot
More News