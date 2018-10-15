Vallejo's 5 best taco trucks (that won't break the bank)

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best mobile taquerias in Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings -- all for $1.50 or less per taco.
1. La Pinata Taqueria
Photo: Nes Atayde P./Yelp
Topping the list is La Pinata Taqueria. Usually located at 809 Broadway St., it's the highest rated food truck in Vallejo, boasting a perfect five stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers love the suadero (beef) and al pastor tacos best, but you can also get the truck's meats in a quesadilla, torta, burrito or on nachos. At just $1.50 per taco, even the heartiest appetites won't put a dent in your wallet -- but bring cash, because like the other trucks on this list, it doesn't accept cards.
2. La Joya Taco Truck
Photo: Dennis R./Yelp
Next up is La Joya Taco Truck, generally situated at 1120 Broadway St. With four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the cash-only truck has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.
La Joya is famed for its self-titled carne asada burrito, which is at over a foot long is about as big as two burritos put together. It's open early and late every day, and there's seating outside.
3. Tacos Dos Hermanos
Photo: Alan L./Yelp
Tacos Dos Hermanos, located at 700 Sereno Drive, Sonoma, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 88 reviews.
Some of the best-loved menu items at this cash-only joint include its carne asada fries and carnitas tacos. It garnishes every plate of tacos with a grilled pepper and grilled white onion.
4. Tacos Jalisco
Photo: Juana S./Yelp
Tacos Jalisco is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 81 Yelp reviews for its carne asada and lengua meats in particular. The cash-only truck also includes a grilled pepper and grilled onions with every taco. Head over to 2907 Sonoma Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Taqueria El Pelayo
Photo: Maxx W./Yelp
Check out Taqueria El Pelayo, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp for its carnitas, beef cheek and more. Tacos here are only $1.25 each, an even better deal than most. Dig in at the cash-only taqueria by heading over to 2500 Sonoma Blvd.