Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank

Picnicky's Sandwich Shop. | Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A simple sandwich can be the most satisfying meal of the day -- if it's accompanied by the glow of a good deal.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich spots in Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Picnicky's Sandwich Shop



Photo: Alexandra H./Yelp

Topping the list is Picnicky's Sandwich Shop. Located at 3833 Sonoma Blvd., the aptly name eatery is the highest rated inexpensive sandwich spot in Vallejo, boasting four stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers love the restaurant's Dutch crunch bread, Boar's Head meats, and housemade garlic spread. From the menu, diners can design a custom sandwich, or check out signature options like the Sausalito, with Sausalito turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle sauce on sourdough.

2. Lv Vietnamese Pho And Sandwiches



Photo: Ant G./Yelp

Next up is LV Vietnamese Pho and Sandwiches, situated at 2621 Springs Road. With four stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot's banh mi have proven popular with those looking for a tasty and affordable sandwich. They come in varieties like the grilled pork, grilled beef and pork cake.

3. City Lights Cafe & Catering



Photo: Joey W./Yelp

City Lights Cafe & Catering, a cafe that offers sandwiches and more, is another budget-friendly go-to, with five stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Its egg croissant sandwich has proven especially popular.

In addition to dine-in and takeout options, City Lights provides catering of sandwiches, salads, sides and finger food for events. Head over to 1515 Tennessee St. to see for yourself.

4. Cynt Sammiche'z & Mo



Photo: Cynt Sammiche'z & Mo/Yelp

Finally, check out Cynt Sammiche'z & Mo, which has earned four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score sandwiches, burgers and chicken wings by heading over to 310 Mini Drive. Reviewers especially praise the chicken hoagie and Great BBQ Chicken sandwiches.
