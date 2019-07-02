Vegetables sold at Trader Joe's, Food Lion recalled over possible listeria contamination

NORTH CAROLINA -- Heads up to those who have been traveling out of state -- Growers Express is recalling several fresh vegetable items in several states over concerns that they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Among the recalled items are butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed based veggie bowl.
According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported.
Customers who come across unsafe products are encouraged to throw the bags away.
Listeriosis is a potentially life-threatening infection someone can get if they consume food contaminated with the bacteria.
Those infected will experience flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
If a pregnant woman becomes infected, she should seek help immediately.
