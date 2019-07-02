listeria

Vegetables sold at Trader Joe's, Food Lion recalled over possible listeria contamination

NORTH CAROLINA -- Heads up to those who have been traveling out of state -- Growers Express is recalling several fresh vegetable items in several states over concerns that they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Among the recalled items are butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed based veggie bowl.

RELATED: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who come across unsafe products are encouraged to throw the bags away.

More information can be found on the FDA's website.

Listeriosis is a potentially life-threatening infection someone can get if they consume food contaminated with the bacteria.

Those infected will experience flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

If a pregnant woman becomes infected, she should seek help immediately.

RELATED: Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklisteriafoodrecallvegetabletrader joe'su.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LISTERIA
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Listeria outbreak linked to deli kills 1, sickens 8
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News