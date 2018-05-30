FOOD & DRINK

Vegetarian Taiwanese cafe opens in North Valley

Photo: Christine T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A combination vegetarian cafe and health food market has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to North Valley, Joyheart Cafe, is located at 1344 Ridder Park Dr. and is the first international location for the Taiwan-based business.

On the menu, expect to find vegetarian versions of Chinese dishes like vegan eel over rice, meatless minced pork over rice and braised noodle soup. In addition, the cafe offers coffee and tea drinks, like its specialty organic kumquat honey tea.

Joyheart Cafe has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.

Christine T., the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 25, said, "The meal was delicious, you can tell the food is fresh, and the portion was big and very filling. Can't believe the eel is vegan, it's made from tofu, and the sauce was yummy as well. Also the rice was cooked perfectly!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. For Joyheart Cafe's hours, call 408-649-6134.
