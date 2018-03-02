FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese Restaurant 'Tram Chim' Debuts In East San Jose

Photo: Manda Bear B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 989 Story Rd. in East San Jose, the new arrival is called Tram Chim.

Located in the formerPho Tick Tock space, which closed in January, Tram Chim specializes in traditional pho and rice plates.

On the menu, look for dishes like rare filet mignon noodle soup, the hu tieu pork noodle soup and a barbecued pork chop rice plate with white rice and vegetables.

There's a selection of sides on offer, too, like vegetarian spring rolls, truffle-garlic fries and beef tendon salad with banana blossoms.

The fresh arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Sara G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 27th, said: "I ordered the wonton pho and their chicken wings, both were cooked very well and had amazing home-cooked flavor. Their service could have been a bit better, but I enjoyed the chill atmosphere and comfort. I will definitely come again!"

And Tiffany N. said: "Hosted a baby shower party and this place is the best! Got the entire room to ourselves, with excellent service and amazing food. Already booked my next party here since the menu has so many options."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tram Chim is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-noon, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-9pm.
