Vine of the times: Oakland's top 3 wine tasting rooms

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best places for a taste of the grape in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Dashe Cellars
Photo: Dashe cellars/Yelp
Topping the list is Dashe Cellars. Located at 55 Fourth St. (between Fallon and Oak streets) in Jack London Square, the venue and event space is the highest-rated wine tasting room in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.
The family-owned winery is named after the founders, husband and wife duo Michael and Anne Dashe. According to its website, the winery created its first vintage bottle of Dry Creek Zinfandel in 1996 and since then, has "focused on producing exceptional, single-vineyard wines using a traditional, non-industrial approach to winemaking."
Visitors will select between a seating or a bar tasting, both of which require reservations beforehand. The first option, which is $30 per person, is offered on Saturdays at noon and 1:30 p.m. You'll have a dedicated wine guide and get to chow down on some cheese and fruit platters.
The latter option, which is a bit more informal, costs $20 per person and you'll get to hang out and learn about its wine at its communal bar or one of the stand-up tables. (Make a reservation here.)
Additionally, check out Dashe Cellars' wine garden, which is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 p.m and features live music the first Saturday of every month at 3 p.m.
2. Urban Legend Cellars
A flight of three reds for $14. | Photo: Greg J./Yelp
Next up is Jack London Square's Urban Legend Cellars, situated at 200 Second St., Suite 1 (between Jackson and Alice streets). With 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the wine tasting room has proven to be a local favorite.
According to its website, the Oakland-based business "handcrafts more than a dozen Urban Legend wines that each, uniquely, salutes the varied flavors of California and our home: Oakland, America's most diverse city."
Owned and operated by Marilee and Steve Shaffer, Urban Legend Cellars offers a tasting experience for $15 per person. Additionally, the business will waive a fee for every $20 you spend on a bottle of wine.
If you have a group of six or more, you'll have to call to make an appointment. A tasting experience will cost $20 per person and you'll also get a 10 percent discount on your wine purchases.
3. Brooklyn West Winery
Photo: Brian B./Yelp
Jack London Square's Brooklyn West Winery, located at 201 Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine tasting room four stars out of 38 reviews.
The urban winery is owned and operated by Jeffrey Fiegel and Stew Epstein, who met at a wine bar where Epstein was working. After their first encounter, Epstein reached out to Fiegel to pick his brain on Spanish wines, and several years later, they started this business together.
The tasting fee for groups of six or smaller is $20 per person and you'll each get a flight of four glasses of wine. Those with seven or more will have to put a credit card on hold for the reservation and each person will have to throw down $30.
The tasting room is available for the public from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m. on Friday, noon-9 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.