FOOD & DRINK

West Oakland's 'Stay Gold Deli' Opens Temescal Outpost

Photo: Shayla B./Yelp

By Hoodline
This month, Stay Gold Deli opened its second location at 4935 Shattuck Ave. (between 51st St. & 49th St.).

As we reported earlier this year, the popular West Oakland eatery was in the process of expanding its operations to Temescal in the space that previously housed Sacred Wheel Cheese & Specialty Market, which closed in December 2017.

Now that the new spot is open, expect to see many favorites from its flagship location, plus a few new Temescal-specific eats.

If you're going the barbecue route, look for beef brisket, pulled pork and barbecued ribs.

For sandwiches, there are options like the BB Gun, which includes roast beef and provolone; the Smoke Stack, with seasonal veggies, smoked tofu and hummus; and The Butcher, which combines prosciutto, Spanish chorizo and mozzarella.

Rounding things out are sides like potato salad, collard greens and coleslaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Matt B., the first reviewer, praised his Amarillo by Morning (brisket, bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and poblano aioli on sourdough), noting that his sandwich "didn't look very appetizing, but it didn't need to," because it "was bursting in flavor."

Yelper Bobby D. said Stay Gold is "stunning! I'd get a sandwich if you're looking for a bump of deliciousness. But if you really want the goodness gracious, get yourself some barbecue mix plate."

Stay Gold Deli is open from 10:30am to 10:30pm at 4935 Shattuck Ave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News