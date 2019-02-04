Wine bar/retailer sets sights on SoMa's former City Beer Store space

Last year, City Beer Store was forced out of its 11-year home at 1168 Folsom St. by what owner Craig Wathen called a "scary and frustrating" rent hike. The popular beer bar and bottle shop eventually resettled two blocks away, at 1148 Mission St.
Now, a new bar-meets-retailer is taking its former space, and adding wine to the mix.
DECANTsf is co-owned by two first-time entrepreneurs, certified sommelier Simi Grewal and advanced sommelier Cara Patricia.
Citing the bar's pending liquor license, Patricia declined to provide many details about the new concept, but did disclose that it will be "a wine and craft beer bar and merchant with educational events."
According to DECANTsf's website, Grewal and Patricia will also provide consulting services for restaurants and businesses, helping them build wine lists or choose wines for office events.
Simi Grewal (left) and Cara Patricia with the keys to 1168 Folsom St. in December 2018. | Photo: DECANTsf/Facebook
Patricia and Grewal met at the Culinary Institute of America's Greystone campus in Napa, where they completed an accelerated wine and beverage program together.
According to her bio on the business' website, Patricia is the former cellar master of three-Michelin-starred restaurant Saison, and also managed SoMa wine bar Les Clos, owned by Saison sommelier Mark Bright. Now a champagne specialist for Moet Hennessy, she holds advanced credentials from the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Society of Wine Educators.
Grewal, who created her own degree on "The Business of Food" at New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, spent three-and-a-half years at Michelin-starred The Village Pub in Woodside, and currently works at Hayes Valley wine bar Birba. She holds certified credentials from the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Society of Wine Educators.
Notice of DECANTsf's ABC application, posted at 1168 Folsom. | Photo: Carrie Sisto/Hoodline
DECANTsf filed for its liquor license on January 19th, and neighbors have until February 18th to file protests to the San Francisco Alcohol Beverage Control office.
If its Type 42 license is approved, DECANTsf will be authorized to sell wine and beer for on- or off-site consumption. It will not be required to offer food.
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
