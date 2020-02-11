wine

Wine prices to drop due to excess in supply of grapes

Look out for better-quality wines at lower prices. Experts at a recent winemakers' conference say growers have produced large crops of quality grapes over the last two years.

Allied Grape Growers highlighted a problem many California grape farmers are facing: there is too much supply. In its latest newsletter, the organization says an estimated 100,000 tons of grapes were left hanging on vines without buyers last year.

Demand for wine is also dwindling. The newsletter says data published in the Gomberg Fredrikson Report found the number of California wine exports have consistently dropped since 2014.

Experts say distributors will be forced to offer discounts at every price-point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesswinewine industryu.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99
Nearly 97K gallons of wine spills into Russian River after leak, report says
WATCH IN 60: Wine spills into river, former Wells Fargo CEO banned, BART canopies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Berkeley students walk out of class
Suspect in murder of Nia Wilson expected to testify today
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Hwy 101 Peninsula express lanes project to begin tonight
Watch 'The Middies' Tuesday on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Show More
New Hampshire hopes to clarify Dems' unsettled contest
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
Woman struck by vehicle near SF nightclub, man arrested
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
More TOP STORIES News