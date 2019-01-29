Yakitori, milk tea and more: Explore the 3 newest eateries to debut in South San Francisco

Cafe Half Bistro
Photo: Cafe Half Bistro/Yelp
Cafe Half Bistro is an Asian fusion restaurant that's located at 238 1/2 Grand Ave. It takes over in the evening in the same small space where Country Cottage Cafe serves breakfast and lunch.
Chefs prepare yakitori-style skewers of meats like chicken, steak and pork belly, as well as vegetables like tomato, avocado and king oyster mushrooms. In addition to yakitori, there are rice dishes, fried chicken and desserts like sesame pudding.
There is currently no alcohol available, but there are "mocktails," like the "LLB" made with lime and lemon juice, citrus bitters and club soda.
Milk Tea Lab
Photo: Milk Tea Lab/Yelp
Wander over to 630 El Camino Real and you'll find Milk Tea Lab, a locally-based mini-chain which invites you to create your own drink from the offered tea flavors, toppings (red bean, white pearl, aloe vera, etc), sugar level and amount of ice.
Or, you can go with one of the house-designed options, which include mango green tea and an apple tonic. Milk Tea Lab also has a few snacks you can order, like curly fries and popcorn chicken, and there are plenty of board games and an Xox available.
Nick's On Grand
Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp
Nick's On Grand is a new all-vegan Filipino spot located at 223 Grand Ave. An offshoot of Nick's Kitchen in Daly City, its menu totally eschews the usually pork- and shrimp paste-heavy Filipino ingredient profile.
The lumpia comes stuffed with mock meat or just vegetables, for example, while the sisig has tofu and mushrooms. Non-Filipino dishes are also plentiful -- but still meat-free -- and include salad bowls; fake bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches; and a breakfast tofu scramble.