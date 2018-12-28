Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea makes San Francisco debut in Stonestown Galleria

If bubble tea sounds refreshing after a long day of shopping, look no further than this new shop. Located in the center area of the Stonestown Galleria at 3251 20th Ave., the newcomer is the second Bay Area location for Taiwan-based chain Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea.
Like its first Bay Area outpost in Berkeley, the shop's menu includes its signature fruit tea, a brown sugar pearl black tea with milk and kumquat green tea. For a limited time this winter, there are also signature offerings like the longan ginger tea.
Customers can customize their drinks by adjusting sweetness and by adding toppings, like tapioca pearls, aiyu jelly (composed of seeds from Taiwanese figs) and grass jelly. You can check out the full menu here.
With a 3.5-star rating out of fifteen reviews on Yelp so far, the cafe is still finding its feet, but it's early days.
Yelper Jessica E. wrote, "I have wonderful previous memories of Yifang in Japan, but Stonestown Signature Fruit drink was mainly fruit and barely enough tea. Also, service was quite slow (though I'm understanding since they opened up recently)."
And Belinda C. wrote, "The brown sugar pearl latte was actually pretty good. However, it wasn't as good as the one I had in Asia. ... I also got the signature fruit drink, and there was actual passion fruit in there, so it was pretty crunchy."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
